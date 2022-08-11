BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Birmingham is working to curb exhibition driving, using automatic traffic enforcement.

This comes after a deadly shooting over the weekend that claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman.

City Councilor Clinton Woods said this is an initiative to keep the roads safer.

“Automated traffic enforcement is a tool that will allow us to provide 24-7 enforcement on the roadways,” Woods said. “As much as we can lean on technology to solve some of these problems, the better off we’re going to be. We want to begin to introduce that to the public and let them know we’re working on some solutions.”

At Wednesday’s Governmental Affairs and Public Information meeting, a representative from Peachtree Recovery Services, Inc. broke down several Birmingham statistics on accidents. He said the Magic City averages about 19,000 accidents each year and said Peachtree would be willing to help the city identify hotspots where they can deploy more resources.

“If we’re able to recover losses without going into our pockets further that’s going to put us in a situation to provide better services to the residents,” Woods said.

Michele Beal was out roller skating at City Walk when we asked her thoughts on cameras to enforce what happens on the street.

“It’s kind of a privacy thing, you know? I realize the need for it when you’ve got people that just get out of their car and go up and shoot somebody all of the time more so [now] than ever,” Beal said. “Something like that, it would be good for. But just in general to have somebody watching you all the time? Most people feel like they do anyway.”

Woods said the city helped to craft a bill that got hung up in the Senate during the last legislative session. Right now, the maximum penalty is reckless driving on city roadways.