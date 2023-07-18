BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Restaurant Week (BRW) – Summer Edition returns this year with a mission to help end food insecurity, beginning with its Preview Party Tuesday night.

The 14th annual event, presented by Spire, will take place from July 20 to July 29. The Preview Party will kick off the “foodie event” on July 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Sloss Furnaces Visitor Center – located at 20 32nd St. N.

“Without our restaurants, the vibrancy of our culinary community will diminish,” Bill Stoeffhaas, co-founder of BRW and owner of Style Advertising said in a statement. “So we’re making sure the people in our community know about all of the great new places to eat and even offer them some deals at the places they already frequent.”

The 10-day event will feature over 50 locally owned restaurants, food trucks, bars and coffee shops. Patrons can enjoy two, three and four-course meals at a prix-fixe price – ranging from $5 to $50 a person. Participating companies can be found on the Eat-Drink page of the website.

In the past 14 years, BRW has donated more than $100,000 to local nonprofits and community organizations.

BRW 2023 – Summer Edition will benefit Community Kitchens Birmingham, a local food bank operating two kitchens in Birmingham — in Woodlawn and Southside. Over 44,000 meals are prepared each year for those in need in the community through Community Kitchens Birmingham.

“At Spire, we know just how important restaurants and other businesses in the food and beverage industry are in this community,” says Joe Hampton, president of Spire Alabama. “We couldn’t be happier to continue our partnership with Birmingham Restaurant Week, support our local restaurants and provide the community with a way to connect through enjoying great food and drink.”

BRW plans to showcase its most recent addition, a Food Truck Pop-Up Park, July 20-22. Patrons will enjoy live music, free parking, seating and happy hour beer tastings.

The “finale”, Wineology, will take place on August 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Urban Parc. Wines will be presented by United-Johnson Brothers of Alabama with hors d’oeuvres from Sysco Food.

Tickets are $30 per person in advance for Preview Party and Wineology and can be purchased here. If not sold out, a limited number of tickets will be sold at the event for $35 each.