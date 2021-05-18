Birmingham restaurant Yo’ Mama’s to be featured on Netflix show ‘Fresh, Fried & Crispy’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Yo’ Mama’s on Second Avenue in Birmingham has made a name for itself since opening in late 2014, serving some of the most sought after soul food in town.

They’ve stunned the Magic City’s foodies – now, the family Black-and-women-owned kitchen will make its way into the national spotlight when they will be featured on an episode of Netflix’s new series “Fresh, Fried & Crispy,” a show featuring fried food joints across the country.

The show, hosted by Daym Drops, will begin streaming on Netflix June 9.

A Chicken and Waffle dish from Yo’ Mama’s – one of their signature dishes.

“We recorded on set last year in August – set was here and an undisclosed location,” co-owner and manager Crystal Peterson said. “It was awesome. My mom enjoyed it my family was able to be a part of it and it was a big thing for us, because we’re so big on family.”

Yo’ Mama’s, known for their chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, and gluten-free options, celebrated the recognition by posting “Catch Mama on Netflix June 9 on Fresh, Fried & Crispy!! #YoMamasBHAM #GFGoodness” to their Facebook page.

Crystal Peterson and her mother, Denise, are co-owners of Yo’ Mama’s, a restaurant also known for its inclusive hiring. They say working with Daym Drops on the show was a lot of fun.

“It was easy to feel comfortable because it almost felt like [Drops] was one of our cousins,” Peterson said about the four days working with the food critic and host of the show.

Recognition from the streaming giant comes after Yo’ Mama’s received a $15,000 grant from the James Beard Foundation, a renowned culinary authority. The award goes toward Black or indigenous-owned restaurants across the country. Yo’ Mama’s is the only restaurant in Alabama to receive the grant.

“It’s really exciting and really helps us out getting exposed,” Peterson said about the restaurant’s success and recognition this year. “We’re really only open four hours a day and so a lot of people don’t know about us still, after almost seven years of being open. It should be a nice ride for us after the ninth.”

In the episode of “Fresh, Fried & Crispy” featuring Yo’ Mama’s, viewers will see a side of the restaurant they likely haven’t seen before.

“I’m actually cooking on the show,” Peterson said. “They’ve never seen me on the cooking side, they’ve only seen me on the person side so I actually cook a couple dishes on there. So we’ll see how this works out.”