Birmingham Restaurant Week kicks off Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Restaurant Week begins this Friday and will go on through the end of the month.

The goal of the event is to get people out and trying new local cuisine. This year, the event added coffee shops, bars and food trucks as well as the restaurants.

