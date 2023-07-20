BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The 14th Annual Birmingham Restaurant Week (BRW) kicks off Thursday, providing everyone with an opportunity to enjoy a taste of Birmingham with special prices over the next 10 days.

This week is a great time to revisit an old favorite or try out a new place. Over 50 restaurants, bars and food trucks are participating, providing two, three and four-course meals at a fixed price.

When dining, participants are encouraged to ask their server for the special Restaurant Week menu.

Davenport’s Pizza Place in Mountain Brook is one of the many restaurants taking part in BRW. Owner Amanda Thames said this week their special is thin crust pizza with a fresh garden salad.

“We encourage our existing customers – if you haven’t been in a while – to come and try the special. And we hope this can reach some new customers who have not dined with us before, especially at our new location in Vestavia,” Thames said. “We’re excited to participate, and we love that this is a great marketing opportunity for local restaurants, and we appreciate everybody’s support.”

Each year a portion of the proceeds are donated to a food-based organization in the city.

Birmingham Restaurant Week Organizer Audrey Pannell said it’s a great time to support a local business and give back to a great cause.

“This year it will be going to Community Kitchens of Birmingham,” Pannell said. “They operate two kitchens – One in Woodlawn, one in southside. And they serve over 44,000 meals every year to those in need. So, they are a great organization that really, truly helps those in need in Birmingham.”

Restaurant Week runs from Thursday, July 20, until Saturday, July 29. No tickets are needed to participate. More information can be found here.