Birmingham restaurant opens for business mid-pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Opening a successful restaurant has never been easy, but opening one during a pandemic adds a few extra hurdles. One local restaurant first opened its doors for business mid-economic and health crises.

Unos Tacos is a new kiosk at The Pizitz in downtown Birmingham. It opened for business on the day the food court’s reopened following shutdown orders on June 10.

“I can look at my square system and it’ll tell me the continuous regulars,” Unos Tacos owner Jesus ‘Chuy’ Mendez said. “About 30 to 40% keep coming back every other day.”

Mendez said while timing has been nothing short of challenges, he and his staff are taking things day-by-day.

“It’s been a full roller coaster,” he said. “A lot of trial and error. It’s been very fun especially because we love what we do. We believe in our product and we’re in a great community. So that’s taken off a lot of stress and pressure from trying to move forward and succeed. “

When we asked him how he felt about the slower-paced days.

“It was what it was. We were all in the same boat. Every restaurant from the ones that have been here for 20 years to the ones that just opened up.”

Mendez wanted to thank the community for being welcoming and supportive so far.

Unos Tacos is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

