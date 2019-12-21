Birmingham radio station V94.9 wrapping hundreds of toys for community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — V94.9 is partnering with American Entertainment Group in Birmingham to donate toys to the Northeast YMCA.

The radio station had designated drop-locations where the community was able to drop off toys in exchange for a $10 voucher to a concert on December 27.

Locations spread across the metro-Birmingham area included the Boutwell Auditorium, L & O Greek Specialties off of Roebuck Parkway, Vulcan on Red Mountain, V94.9 in Ensley and City Auto Sales in Hueytown.

D. Tarver, the Vice President of American Entertainment Group, said they wanted to come together to do something for the city.

“We came together to try to give something back, along with everyone who donated toys got a $10 voucher to get $10 off a ticket to one of our up and coming concerts,” Tarver said.

DJ Chris Coleman was in the building on the turntables keeping, not only driver entertained, but everyone at the radio station.

Friday night sorority members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. joined together to help wrap the gifts. The wrapped toys are headed to the boys and girls at Northeast YMCA.

“Even though you’re giving you still get, so we just had a phenomenal outcry of people who just felt to give,” Radio host Da Lil Homie Jay said, “Some people didn’t even want the voucher, like ‘I don’t even want the voucher, we good, we just want to give’ so that just felt good.”