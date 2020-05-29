Birmingham protesters demand justice over George Floyd’s death

Birmingham, Ala., (WIAT) — Thursday evening’s rally turned into a march down 5th Avenue with a diverse group of people calling for justice.

This comes after a viral video made the rounds showing a white officer pressing his knee against the neck of George Floyd, ignoring the 46-year-old man’s pleas for help. As Floyd was dying, he remained handcuffed and did not appear to be resisting in the video. Floyd was pronounced dead at a Minneapolis hospital hours later and four officers were terminated from the department.

However, protesters demand that the officers responsible in Floyd’s death be charged with murder. The protest in Birmingham mirrored similar protests calling for justice for Floyd across the country.

