Birmingham prepares to launch “Eat in the Streets” in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, The city of Birmingham in partnership with local businesses launches a new program “Eat in the Streets” in Avondale.

The city of Birmingham plans to block off 41st street South between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue South, so restaurants can expand their dining out into the streets. City officials say with many restaurants unable to reopen their dine-in facilities or with limited people let inside due to COVID-19 it has been challenging.

Owner of Saw’s Soul Kitchen Brandon Cain says with so many restaurants struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic this addition is needed.

“So giving any of us just a chance to have just more revenue stream to come through and having the space to be able to do that safely is pretty much a lifeline for us right now,” Brandon Cain, owner of Saw’s Soul Kitchen said.

“What overall what we are trying to do is trying to make sure that our restaurants are bar scene is open but open in a safe way. And that those businesses can create jobs create revenue and continue to fund the city of Birmingham,” Hunter Williams, Birmingham City Council said.

“Eat in the Streets” begins Thursday evening on 41st Street from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. City and local businesses are encouraging people to come out and support them and this will determine if they continue holding these events.

