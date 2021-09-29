Birmingham Police seeking help in identifying Circle K robbery suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in connection with a robbery at the Circle K on Parkway East, September 26.

The suspect is described as a man, driving a two-door vehicle with tinted windows that may have black rims.

According to BPD, the suspect entered the gas station, approached the register and acted as if he was going to make a purchase. After the victim opened the register, the suspect pulled out a gun, stole money and ran from the scene in the vehicle described above.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-1700.