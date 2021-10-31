Birmingham Police searching for suspect who escaped custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a man who escaped police custody Sunday morning.

According to BPD, 28-year-old Kameron Connell was taken into custody Sunday morning following a domestic disturbance call. He was transported to the Birmingham City Jail pending domestic violence related charges.

While at the City Jail, Connell escaped from police custody. He was last seen wearing a black, white, and orange jacket, grey shirt, black athletic pants with “skull” near the left ankle, and white high top Nike Air Force Ones sneakers.

Connell is described as being 5-foot-9 and weighing 170 pounds with a dark complexion and dreadlocks. He has “Kerry” tattooed above his right eye brow, unidentified tattoos under his left and right eyes, and an unidentified tattoo in between his eye brows.

Anyone that sees Connell is asked to not approach him and call 911 immediately, as he is considered dangerous.

