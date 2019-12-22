Birmingham Police search for missing woman

She was last seen late Friday night at Tin Roof.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Police are searching for a missing Trussville woman.

Police say Paighton Laine Houston, 29, was last seen around 10:45 P.M. on December 20 at Tin Roof.

She was spotted leaving with two men, and police say it appears she went willingly.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Houston was wearing ripped blue jeans, a coral t-shirt, and blue Converse shoes.

If you know anything about where Paighton Houston could be, call Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413 or 911.