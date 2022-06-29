BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 71-year-old.

Kerry Walker was last seen around the 7600 block of 2nd Avenue South wearing a grey shirt, dark jacket and black pants.

Walker is described as being 6-feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. He is a veteran who commonly frequents the VA Hospital.

Walker also suffers from a cognitive disorder that impairs his judgment.

If you have any information regarding Walker, contact BPD at 205-297-8402.