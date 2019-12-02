Breaking News
John Merrill suspends 2020 senate campaign

Birmingham Police investigating shooting involving teenager

News
Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- Birmingham police need your help to find the person or persons who shot two people including a 15-year-old.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 6th Street and St. Charles Avenue SW. When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue.

Officers also found a second victim, a 15-year-old teenage girl. She was also shot. Paramedics transported her to Children’s of Alabama with life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody. If you have any information, call Birmingham Police Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events