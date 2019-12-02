Birmingham Police investigating shooting involving teenager

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- Birmingham police need your help to find the person or persons who shot two people including a 15-year-old.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 6th Street and St. Charles Avenue SW. When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue.

Officers also found a second victim, a 15-year-old teenage girl. She was also shot. Paramedics transported her to Children’s of Alabama with life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody. If you have any information, call Birmingham Police Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.