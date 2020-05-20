Birmingham Police Department investigating shooting at Roebuck Plaza

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police officers are on the scene of a shooting under investigation in the Roebuck Plaza.

According to Sgt. Rod Mauldin, police were notified by an off duty officer that multiple shots had been fired in the shopping center around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police say they believe an altercation happened in the parking lot that led to the shooting.

Police say multiple businesses and vehicles were damaged by gunfire. One person was shot and taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. There is no update on their condition at this time.

Also, one person who was inside one of the businesses at the time of the shooting is being treated for injuries from broken glass.

No suspects have been arrested. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

LATEST POSTS