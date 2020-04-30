Birmingham police investigating 24th Avenue NW shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department are looking into a homicide that happened in the 700 block of 24th Avenue NW in Birmingham Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., officers from the BPD’s East Precinct responded to call of a person who had been shot. Officers arrived and discovered Quanderius Amison, 18, who was found lying unresponsive in a parking lot and suffering from a gunshot wound. Amison was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There is limited information available in this investigation,” a release from the BPD said. “However, the preliminary investigation suggest multiple rounds were fired at the location.”

There are no suspect(s) in custody. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

