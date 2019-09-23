Birmingham police investigate homicide after 1 person shot on Avenue W, Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (9/24/19): The victim has been identified.

UPDATE (12 p.m.): We have received more information from the Birmingham Police Department about this morning’s homicide.

Officers responded to a shot spotter call on the 1300 block of Avenue V in Ensley. Officers received additional information of a person behind a residence in the area. They found a female subject in the rear of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and transported the victim for treatment at UAB hospital. Investigators later learned that the victim had passed from their injury. She was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

There are no suspects in custody.

If anyone has information related to this case, they are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Police Department Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

ORIGINAL STORY: A female (age has not been confirmed) was shot and later died at a hospital after a shooting on the 1500 block of Avenue W in Ensley.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, a female went to a home in the 1300 block of Avenue V in Ensley and told a resident that she needed help.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene. Medics transferred the victim to the hospital for treatment. At the hospital, it was determined that she was shot.

Birmingham police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.