Birmingham police investigate altercation between two people that ended downtown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An altercation that began in Woodlawn earlier Monday night ended in downtown Birmingham with a number of police officers called to the scene.

Multiple police cars were seen outside the Jefferson County Jail after 6 p.m. Monday night. According to Sgt. Johnny Williams of the Birmingham Police Department, an altercation began in Woodlawn and ended at in the 5900 block of 1st Avenue North.

One person was hit by glass, Williams said, but no one was shot.

BREAKING HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE IN FRONT OF THE JEFFERSON COUNTY JAIL BREAKING HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE IN FRONT OF THE JEFFERSON COUNTY JAIL. WORKING TO GET MORE DETAILS Posted by CBS 42 on Monday, December 9, 2019

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

