BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, Birmingham Police held a community walk designed to build relationships in areas rocked by senseless violence.

Officers paid a visit to the Kingston neighborhood without lights or sirens to introduce themselves, hoping to end the cycle of gun violence on the streets.

“We have to let them know that we’re here for them,” said Police Chief Scott Thurmond.

Thurmond was joined by about a dozen other officers who spoke to residents.

“That’s the whole reason that we’re police is to take care and protect the citizens … We want to continue to bridge the gap between us and the community — that we’re just people just like them. We just have a different role in the community, but we’re here to serve them and protect them, and we have to let them know that,” Thurmond said.

For long-time residents like Marcus Hunter, the gesture meant a lot.

“I felt protected, I felt better, I felt more secure … I encourage it, I stand behind it, I support it 100 percent,” Hunter said.

He added he feels concerned by a spike in shootings over the last few years, and the neighborhood needs police more than ever.

“It’s not a bad neighborhood. It’s not. You just got some young people that got guns, and they like to shoot,” Hunter said.

But for some others, especially younger residents, it was the opposite.

“When [people here] see police, they be ready to go in the house because what’s going on in their head: “oh the police are gonna come out here and mess with me, the police are gonna shoot me,” said Anthony Hunter, Marcus’ nephew.

He added that after George Floyd’s murder at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, he and a number of family members lost trust in police. However, the Hunters agreed that events like this one could help change that.

“God put the police here for a reason. They are the angels of this earth. They protect us. Some don’t, but some do. They got to answer to God about that,” DErica Hunter said.