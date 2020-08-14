Birmingham Police Department reinstates bike patrols in downtown area

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
bham bike patrol

Birmingham Police officers posing with their bicycles. Photo courtesy of @BhamPolice Twitter page.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced Friday that it was reinstating its bike patrol division in downtown Birmingham.

The announcement was made on the department’s Twitter page, showing a photo of officers next to their bicycles.

There is also video of the BPD Bike Patrol driving in the Five Points South area.

More details on the duties and operations of the bike patrol officers will be released at a later date.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page