Birmingham Police Department reinstates bike patrols in downtown area

Birmingham Police officers posing with their bicycles. Photo courtesy of @BhamPolice Twitter page.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced Friday that it was reinstating its bike patrol division in downtown Birmingham.

The announcement was made on the department’s Twitter page, showing a photo of officers next to their bicycles.

BPD is proud to announce the reinstatement of bike patrols in the Downtown Birmingham area.

Our officers attend a rigorous nationally accredited bike school to better serve the citizens of Birmingham. #wegotyourback pic.twitter.com/73sDx9RyIB — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) August 14, 2020

There is also video of the BPD Bike Patrol driving in the Five Points South area.

Bham Alabama Police Department Bike Patrol out on the road this evening. #birminghamcity #BPD pic.twitter.com/3JAstu5g25 — TCarter (@42tcarter) June 25, 2020

More details on the duties and operations of the bike patrol officers will be released at a later date.

