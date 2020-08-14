BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department announced Friday that it was reinstating its bike patrol division in downtown Birmingham.
The announcement was made on the department’s Twitter page, showing a photo of officers next to their bicycles.
There is also video of the BPD Bike Patrol driving in the Five Points South area.
More details on the duties and operations of the bike patrol officers will be released at a later date.
LATEST POSTS
- CDC says people who recover from COVID-19 are protected up to 3 months
- 2 domestic violence deaths being investigated in Oxford
- Birmingham Police Department reinstates bike patrols in downtown area
- St. Clair County police searching for two missing boys
- 2020 Regions Tradition Tournament canceled