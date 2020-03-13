Birmingham Police Department investigating homicide on 1st Avenue South

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on 1st Avenue South.

According to a press release from the BPD, officers were called to the 7700 block of 1st Avenue South on Thursday regarding a call of a person being shot. Officers discovered the victim lying on the ground and suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, whose identity has not been released due to the next of kin being notified, later died from his injuries.

“The preliminary investigation suggest the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation before the suspect shot the victim,” the release stated. “The victim attempted to flee on foot before he collapsed.”

The BPD currently has one suspect in custody. The investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stopper of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.

