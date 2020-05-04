Birmingham PD preparing for huge food giveaway Saturday, May 9

Food delivered to a family in need by the volunteers from Intellihelp.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department understands that the community has been hit pretty hard by COVID-19.

To help the community out during this time of uncertainty, Birmingham Police will have a major food giveaway event Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Legion Field from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be perishable and non-perishable items including meats and canned goods free to the public.

Bimingham Police and the Fraternal Order of Police are working hard to put this event on for the city of Birmingham and those who come out to receive food items.

