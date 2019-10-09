Birmingham PD looking for wanted man

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a wanted man.

Eddie Hendrix, 23, is wanted on an outstanding probation violation. He is believed to be somewhere in the Birmingham or Bessemer areas.

Hendrix is described as a black male, 5-foot-11, 160 pounds and has facial tattoos.

If you information on Hendrix’s whereabouts, contact BPD at 911 or (205) 254-1764.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events