Birmingham PD looking for wanted man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a wanted man.
Eddie Hendrix, 23, is wanted on an outstanding probation violation. He is believed to be somewhere in the Birmingham or Bessemer areas.
Hendrix is described as a black male, 5-foot-11, 160 pounds and has facial tattoos.
If you information on Hendrix’s whereabouts, contact BPD at 911 or (205) 254-1764.
