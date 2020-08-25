Birmingham pastor Mike McClure Jr. talks about Stellar Award wins

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– Pastor Mike McClure, Jr. of Rock City Church in Birmingham, known as Pastor Mike Jr., says his Stellar Award wins are helping the world see that Birmingham is doing some great things.

This weekend, Pastor Mike Jr. won the Stellar Award for Rap Hip hop Gospel Album of the year for his CD “Live Free.” He is also nominated for a Dove Award that will be shown on TBN in October.

Check out McClure’s interview with Art and Alissa on the Morning Jam.

McClure said he is proud to be a part of the renaissance that is going on around the city, adding he just wants to do his part to make an impact on Birmingham.

On Tuesday, Pastor Mike Jr. joined CBS 42 Morning News with Art Franklin for an interview.

