Birmingham pastor calling on community to help decrease crime in neighborhoods

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor Randall Woodfin said crime in Birmingham has decreased in 2019 in comparison to 2018, however one community leader says his neighborhood still does not feel safe.

This statistic comes after a deadly and violent weekend. Saturday, December 7, 5-year-old Tanarius “TJ” Moore was shot and killed during a family dispute.

Although it was a deadly weekend, Woodfin states crime is down.

“We were proud to say that all crimes against persons and property – we’ve seen a decrease – and then in that decrease, we’ve seen a double-digit decrease,” Woodfin said.

The shooting happened in the Collegeville neighborhood where Pastor Van Johnson Sr. leads his church, Greater New Antioch Baptist Church. Johnson was in the neighborhood Saturday evening among the community during the shooting death of Moore.

“I understand that that’s what the facts say but it’s hard for the people to believe that when they live around and see this kind of stuff every day,” Johnson said, “What I would hope is that the community will come out, that we may come together, that we may find ways to help solve our problems.”

Johnson said in an effort to get the community more involved, he and other people have begun having Monday morning prayer at Hudson K-8 School.

‘The thing I believe that is truly needed is people should come to God and the men of God for help to learn a better way to handle their feelings,” Johnson said.

Woodfin said Birmingham police detectives and investigators are continuing to work diligently on the deadly cases from the weekend.