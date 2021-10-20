Birmingham Parks and Rec Board votes to put Legion Field in play for the USFL

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Parks and Recreation Board approved a memorandum of understanding for some United States Football League (USFL) games to be played at Legion Field.

Birmingham city leaders are in talks of restarting the USFL with Birmingham as the home base of all the games.

According to Parks and Recreation Board president Montal Morton, under a tentative agreement the USFL would play a minimum of six games at Legion Field and practice at the 75,000 seat stadium.

“We are in negotiations of actually completing the partnership, we’ll be working with the city of Birmingham, the mayor’s office, the council’s office to make sure this is a win win for the city of Birmingham.”

Legion Field would be a part of a USFL deal with the city of Birmingham that would also include games played at Protective Stadium.

Legion Field is no stranger to the USFL. The Birmingham Stallions of the original USFL, also played at Legion Field. The potential of the USFL league coming to the magic city is generating a lot of excitement.

“Birmingham has always been a mecca for football.” said Morton. He added, “I’m just excited, I’m just happy that we are moving in a right direction”

Morton says the Birmingham Parks and Rec is moving aggressively to make this deal happen and we should know more some time next week.