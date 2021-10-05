Birmingham ousts incumbents, elects four new members to city council, school board

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham voters have spoken, and Tuesday was not a good night for the city’s incumbents.

The city held four runoff elections Tuesday after no candidate secured the majority of votes in these races in August. Two of the races, in districts four and nine, were for city council. The other two, in districts one and nine, were for school board.

In city council district four, challenger J.T. Moore defeated incumbent City Council President William Parker, 58% to 42%.

In city council district nine, challenger LaTonya Tate defeated incumbent City Councilor John Hilliard, 52% to 48%.

In school board district one, challenger Sherman Collins has defeated incumbent School Board Member Dr. Doug Ragland, 51% to 49%

In school board district nine, Jason Meadows has defeated Le’Darius Hilliard, 72% to 28%. Incumbent Sandra K. Brown did not run for reelection.