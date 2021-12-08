Birmingham Organizing Committee gives update on preparations for upcoming World Games

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WIAT) — We are now 211 days away from the start of The World Games 2022. The games are being held right in Birmingham this summer.

For the first time since it’s inception 40 years ago, the World Games are being held in the United States.

City leaders are working around the clock to prepare venues, security, parking and much more. While the plans to build Protective Stadium were made separately from the games, having that new facility is an added bonus and makes for a great competition venue.

Birmingham Organizing Committee CEO Nick Sellers said the city is working on other projects to make the games a magical experience.

“Right now, so many details around our transportation system. We will be unveiling in the spring a magic carpet ride,” said Sellers. “That will be a loop around the whole downtown area that will be stopping at exciting different locations.”

“So much work around that, work with security, details around our venues and marketing. Our volunteer program just launched and we will need 3,000 volunteers as we welcome the world here in July,” said Sellers.

Competitions will be held at 23 venues across Birmingham. The city will host about 3,600 athletes from over 100 countries. This all means big money for our local economy and tourism.

The World Games start July 7th and wrap up on July 17th.