Birmingham organizations hold food giveaways to help families in need for Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several organizations united in Birmingham on Saturday to give back to those in need with the days winding down until Thanksgiving Day.

This year providing food to the community holds a special significance with thousands struggling in Alabama and across the nation amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Any way we can give back and bring some cheer to families and throughout the community that’s what we are willing to do,” Bryant Oden with 98.7 KISS FM said.

“During this time of the pandemic we want to give them some hope,” Timothy Holley, a Member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., said.

Representatives of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated, 98.7 KISS FM, and the Power of Life Foundation all gave back at various food giveaways to help ease the burden of so many in need this holiday season.

Dozens of cars wrapped around Legion Field in what organizers say was an unprecedented turnout amid the ongoing pandemic.

“Giving away I think 300 or 400 turkeys and 2500 food baskets,” Lane Harper from Power of Life Foundation said.

Locals shared with us what these holiday donations mean to them and many told us this year has been a struggle they never could have imagined.

“It means I lived to see another day,” Frank Mobley said.

“I think it’s a blessing,” Latanya Watson said.

“It helps me personally because I’m on a fixed income,” Cassandra Corder said.

And while making sure people are fed for Thanksgiving was a big priority, these organizations say educating the public on Coronavirus precautions ahead of the holiday remains a major concern.

“We’ve started with 400 and now we’ve given out over 60,000 masks across Florida, Georgia, and Alabama,” Teresa Berger with Power of Life Foundation said.

“I say to people let’s remember this is what we do today we don’t want to end up on Christmas having a funeral so what we want to do is practice safety,” John Hilliard, Birmingham City Councilor, said.

Many of these organizations are in need of donations to continue giving back throughout the holiday season. For more information on you can help them see these links below.

https://www.987kiss.com/

https://www.poweroflifefoundation.com/

http://www.mupsilambda.com/