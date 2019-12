BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham will open a warming station at the Boutwell Auditorium on the nights of Tuesday, December 17 and Wednesday, December 18.

The Boutwell Auditorium is located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods, Jr. Boulevard.

The city is monitoring National Weather Service forecasts which indicate sub-freezing temperatures on the nights of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Boutwell Auditorium will operate from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.on both nights.