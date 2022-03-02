BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dozens of neighbors and religious leaders came out to Birmingham’s Kelly Ingram Park Wednesday to pray for peace in Ukraine.

People from several faith backgrounds spoke during the event, including Rev. Susan Clayton, an associate pastor at Birmingham’s Independent Presbyterian Church. The congregation works closely with a mission partner church in Ukraine.

“In 2002, I made my first trip to Ukraine and we formed a partnership with the church there called, The Church of the Risen Christ,” said Clayton.

For the last 20 years, IPC has continued to support the missionary work of the Ukraine church through grants and other funds. The church’s pastor, Fred Ankai-Taylor works to help some of the most vulnerable and that has not changed since the war began.

“Many members of the church have decided to remain in Vinnytsia and do what they can to help those who are refugees who are coming through,” said Clayton.

Clayton explained that Vinnytsia is a little more calm than some of the other locations like Kyiv and Kharkiv. The city also has ties to the city of Birmingham.

“We are a sister city to Vinnytsia, so I feel and many in Birmingham feel a special tie to that area,” said Clayton.

The Ukranian church has been serving as a shelter for refugees who are trying to get to the country’s border for safety. Church of the Risen Christ has helped around 500 women and children so far, as most men remain to fight if needed.

“They are renting buses and paying drivers to take refugees on further west to the borders of Poland, Slovokia, Hungary, and Romania to try to help them get across the safety,” said Clayton.

Clayton remains in contact with Ankai-Taylor through social media. The pastor from Ukraine has asked for prayers Wednesday as they travel to harder hit areas.

“They have sent two buses, one to try to evacuate some women and children from the Kharkiv area and take them further west and then another bus that has gone to specifically evacuate an orphanage,” Clayton said.



IPC recently made an emergency grant to help Church of the Risen Christ in Ukraine and will continue to help as long as there is a need.

“So many people are leaving with the clothes on their back and maybe one small bag and not much else,” Clayton continued. “We will be sending contributions to the church account over the next however long period as needed to continue to help support this lifesaving work that they are doing.”

Clayton said Ankai-Taylor has asked for prayers for peace and also courage and strength.

For more information on how to help IPC’s mission partners in Ukraine, click here.

