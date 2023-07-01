BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham native, Henry Blankenship, was known for his ability to play the trumpet and his tenor voice. Some may say he was a man of many talents.

“Remember him having that ability to scat and du-wop,” said Lucien Blankenship, the youngest son of Henry Blankenship. “He has a lot of music that he’s known for, “I’ve only myself to blame.””

A figure in jazz music, he’s performed alongside legendary stars like Lionel Hamilton and Lou Rawls. On July 1, Blankenship will receive a star of his own along the Alabama Walk of Fame in downtown Birmingham.

“My family is super excited to have my father be inducted into the jazz hall of fame,” said Blankenship.

Lucien Blankenship said he, his siblings and their mother plan to be front and center at the star unveiling ceremony set to take place in front of Jazzi’s on 3rd Ave. Watching as he’s given the recognition 30 years after he was inducted and 29 years after he passed away.

“You can imagine the magnitude that you have, the things that you have to accomplish to be able to be in the position to actually receive a star and be considered one of the Alabama greats,” said Blankenship. “and he was one of the Alabama greats.”

In the words of his son Lucien, his father’s soon to be star on the Alabama Walk of Fame solidifies his father’s legacy and all that he’s contributed to Alabama’s music roots.

Henry Blankenship’s star unveiling ceremony is set to start at 4 p.m. July 1 at 1725 3rd Ave. North directly in front of Jazzi’s on 3rd.