BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It was a special day for a young mother, she got the keys to a new car, thanks to the help of some local organizations.

It was a big day for for Jayle Stilwell, she is now a proud owner of a new car.

Stilwell said she didn’t have the best support system growing up and when she found out she was going to be a mom, she wanted to make a positive change so she and her baby could have a better life. That’s how she found Youth Towers, a local non-profit that helps disadvantaged young people get back on their feet and become financially secure.

Stilwell finished the program and now has a seven-month-old baby.

Staff at Youth Towers recognized her determination during the program and wanted to give her an extra boost of encouragement. Tuesday they teamed up with Heart of Wheels and gifted her a new car.

“I am extremely grateful. This means more than anything in the world to me. To be able to continue to provide for myself and my child and keep us stable,” Stilwell said.

Stilwell will now complete Heart of Wheels program, which includes volunteer work and mentoring programs. Organization leaders said they hope this car brings her the freedom and flexibility she needs to sustain a positive life.

After years of uncertainty, Stilwell has a steady job and has her own housing and she can now add car owner to that list.