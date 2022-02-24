PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Cities around the Birmingham metro area are preparing for crowds and an economic boost from the World Games this summer.

While Birmingham is set to host a majority of the sporting events and will likely see the biggest impact, there are other surrounding cities that will also feel the ripple effects.

In the city of Pelham, multiple events will be held at Oak Mountain State Park.

“Double Oak Lake is going to be the site for the water skiing and wakeboarding events,” said Michael Simon, the Economic Development Director for Pelham.

The park will also host a canoeing marathon and an orienteering event. Restaurants, hotels, and retailers near the park are likely to benefit from the visitors coming from around the world.

“This is one of those rare opportunities where you have 6 days or 5 days of people coming in and out of the city for almost 11 or 12 hours a day during those periods to just generate more traffic and more spending and in general just fill up the town,” said Simon.

Neighbors in Pelham will likely notice new signs for the World Games in addition to improvements to entrances and exits from the city.

State Park Road is in the process of being widened to allow more room for bicycles. The project is expected to be completed by the time the games begin in July.

In Hoover, softball games will be played at the Hoover Met. The venue typically hosts the SEC baseball tournament and Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato expects similar crowds.

“We are used to the numbers we expect to get for the softball. Our police know how to handle traffic, our event staff do a tremendous job,” said Brocato.

While the increase revenue from sales and lodging will be a boost, city leaders are looking forward to having an opportunity to shine in the national spotlight.

“This will expose our city to companies from all over the world and companies all over the United States and they will see what we are doing and a lightbulb may go off, ‘Let’s go and visit Birmingham and see what it’s like,” Brocato said.

The City of Homewood will also the flying disc event at John Carroll High School.