Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin delivers 2020 ‘State of the City’ address

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Kiwanis Club of Birmingham will host Mayor Randall L. Woodfin, a fellow Kiwanian, as he delivers his 2020 State of the City Address.

Woodfin is expected to speak about public safety, Birmingham’s 2019 crime numbers, neighborhood revitalization, economic development, and the Birmingham Promise Initiative.

WATCH: Birmingham Mayor Woodfin delivers his 2020 ‘State of the City’ Address

While delivering his ‘ State of the City’ address, Woodfin says there was a drop in the crime rate in Birmingham. He also points out that the city has removed 2,150 guns from the streets. Also this year, there was an 18.29% decrease in New Year’s Eve celebratory gunfire.



He also says there are about 6,000 Birmingham residents who have found a job in Birmingham since he took office, 2 years ago. He says that is a 7% increase. Woodfin says there are so many benefits to the new on-demand public transportation system that recently rolled out in the Magic City.

Mayor Woodfin also speaks about the Birmingham Promise Program, saying the program will offer jobs to high school students in the city. The pilot program has already employed 23 teens as of last summer. He says about 100 more will work for 30 different employers this coming winter.

During his address, Mayor Woodfin also announced that his 3 co-chairs who will assist with fundraising for the Birmingham Promise Program. He says that they are Lee Styslinger with Altec, John Turner with Regions Bank and Mark Crosswhite with Alabama Power.

Kiwanis Club of Birmingham, the world’s largest and most influential Kiwanis Club.

The event is taking place at the Harbert Center, located on 2019 Fourth Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203.