Birmingham man spends Sundays teaching boxing to local kids for free

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Life isn’t always a breeze. That’s why Damico Ace Salter has been spending his Sundays teaching young ones to float like a butterfly and sting like a bee.

Ace Salter’s boxing gloves.

“It’s something that I’ve always loved to do,” Salter, founder of Aced Boxing said. “It’s something I couldn’t master so I wanted to see if I could train other kids so they can take it on.”

Salter put the word about his boxing classes on Facebook – it turned out offering free boxing lessons was a popular idea.

A Facebook post from Ace Salter advertising his classes.

“It has over 200 or 300 likes and five or six hundred comments of parents wanting to bring their kids down to railroad park,” he said.

Each Sunday for the last two months, Salter headed to Railroad Park where his cadets eagerly awaited training for the ring.

A group of children learning Ace Salter and his team.

“Whether it’s footwork, basic training, basic combos and head movement and things of that sort,” Salter said.

As the temperatures dropped and the popularity of his free camp rose, Birmingham-area training facility PROactive Athletic and Fitness Training has opened their doors to use its space weekly.

PROactive Athletic and Fitness Training allows Aced Boxing to use their space weekly for free.

“They reached out and let me use their facility,” he said. “They saw what I was doing at Railroad Park and let me bring the kids.”

He felt the same appreciation for the people who have donated money for more equipment.

Many in the community have donated toward equipment.

“They were willing to donate money on Facebook and I went and bought it on Amazon.”

Damico Ace Salter’s Cash app information. To donate, you can input the information below in the app. More information below.

Salter is a father to seven children, so he’s a busy man. Regardless, he’s looking to build relationships with more local gyms and continue building a more disciplined, independent and strong next generation of Birminghamians.

If interested in bringing your child or getting involved with Ace Salter’s classes, you can reach him on Facebook here.