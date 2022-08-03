BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison on federal charges of sex trafficking a teenage girl Wednesday.

Jeremy Lynn Alexander, 36, was sentenced to 300 months in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for sex trafficking a minor and sexual exploitation of children. This conviction will require Alexander to register as a sex offender in accordance with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

Local and federal authorities received a priority lead in July 2021 regarding a 14-year-old girl reported missing out of Madison, Wisconsin, who was believed to be trafficked in Birmingham. FBI Birmingham and Homewood Police Special Investigations Unit launched an investigation to find and recover the child.

Authorities located her through an advertisement on a website known for commercial sex. Arrangements were made by undercover officers to meet the victim at a specific location. Members of the task force responded to a local hotel and located the minor victim in the hotel room with Alexander.

Further investigation revealed child sexual abuse material involving Alexander and the minor victim located on Alexander’s cell phone. Alexander pleaded guilty in November 2020.

FBI Birmingham’s Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force investigated the case, with the assistance of the Homewood Police Special Investigations Unit.