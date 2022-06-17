BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — When the Birmingham City Council met for its second and final public hearing on Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposed budget, libraries once again took center stage.

After multiple members of the public advocated for an expanded library budget, Councilor Crystal Smitherman called up representatives of the Birmingham Public Library board and administration to discuss the system’s funding.

BPL Executive Director Janine Langston spoke for the group, delivering a prepared statement nearly identical to one issued by the board after Woodfin’s budget proposal was initially released. She said that library officials are “confident” that the $14.5 million set aside for the libraries would allow libraries to continue operations at their “current level of service.”

Langston’s statement did not characterize the scope of the library’s current level of service, which includes two closed branches, limited hours at multiple facilities and rotating staff. At no point did Langston say libraries are “fully funded,” a phrase used by Woodfin when introducing his budget — the largest in Birmingham history — to the city council.

“We all know that there is public concern regarding the library’s budget,” Langston told councilors. “The library’s administration and board of trustees is in communication with Mayor Woodfin and his leadership team to look at the additional needs of the library, which include capital needs, personnel needs, and technology needs.”

After Langston completed her statement, Councilor Crystal Smitherman asked her about how Woodfin’s budget proposal compared to what the libraries asked the city for in internal discussions.

“Is the $14 million that’s in the budget exactly what you submitted to Mayor Woodfin back in early winter time — well it was probably March — when you guys submitted your budget?” Smitherman asked Langston.

Langston did not provide a yes or no answer, instead confirming some discrepancy between the two and saying that officials are still “in negotiation” with the mayor’s office related to additional funding.

“It was very close to the operational budget,” Langston explained. “But as you know, there is the city’s operational budget for day-to-day operation, and then, as you alluded to, there’s capital requests, technology requests and personnel requests. So those are the additional ones that we’re in conversations with the mayor and his team right now.”

In December, members of the library board submitted documents to city council members showing a budget of $18 million was needed to keep libraries open and fully staffed. That $18 million did not include capital or technology costs, according to the documents provided to councilors.

In a statement to CBS 42 after the release of Woodfin’s proposed budget, the mayor’s office emphasized that the budget proposal reflects a year-over-year increase for the libraries. The statement avoided the issue of library closures, saying that “operational decisions” will be left to library officials.

“The proposed appropriation for the Birmingham Public Library represents a $1.5 million increase from the current fiscal year. We look forward to working with the council on the budget process,” the statement said. “The library board works with library leadership to make operational decisions.”

The year-over-year increase for the libraries comes after the city cut the system’s funding significantly amid pandemic-related financial constraints in previous years – multi-million dollar cuts that led to the furlough of 158 library employees.

After adjusting past budget numbers for inflation, the level of funding for libraries proposed by Woodfin is 12.5 percent lower than when the mayor took office and 34.4 percent lower than in 2009, the earliest year online records are available.

Woodfin’s budget proposal is not final until approved by the Birmingham City Council. Councilors are expected to submit requests for changes to the budget to the mayor’s office before any vote on approval.

You can watch the full budget hearing by clicking here.