BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham community leaders are taking a closer look at a year pierced by violence and examining changes they say need to be made as we head into 2023.

Police Chief Scott Thurmond reports 134 criminal homicides this year to CBS 42 – an increase from last year’s 116. On Friday, Birmingham held an inaugural day of remembrance for gun-related homicide victims.

“It’s a startling number,” Thurmond said. “During the month of December, we had Operation Close Out which put even more officers on the street. Even with all of those resources out there we still have endured 10 homicides. That’s less than the 18 we had last December, but it’s still a startling number.”

Thurmond said people are quick to pull out a gun to resolve a disagreement – destroying at least two families with each crime.

“Is an argument worth killing someone over? I don’t think it is,” Thurmond said.

Thurmond worries permitless carry next year will make it harder to take guns off the streets. He reports they took about 2,000 off in 2022.

Coming together in song and prayer, faith leaders at St. Mary’s Catholic Church joined forces in a prayer to end gun violence.

“The number of people killed in Birmingham as a result of guns is unacceptable,” Deacon Walter Henderson said. “You have to care. You gotta care now. Not later. Don’t wait until it’s happening to you. Care right now.”

Law enforcement, faith and city leaders are sending that message of peace forward to 2023.

“Our hearts are heavy, but we are united in strength and it’s important that we are united in strength,” Mayor Randall Woodfin said.

For 10 minutes, faith leaders read all of the names of the victims. They vowed to stand in solidarity for a stronger tomorrow.

Thurmond said the Real Time Crime Center is getting more resources – as police will have new cameras in their cars and there will be more public cameras to aid in investigations.

Faith leaders said they are willing to help and support the police as they can to put a lid on senseless violence and keep more people safe.

Read more about Birmingham’s efforts toward peace here.