BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Human trafficking — or modern-day slavery — is the fastest growing criminal activity in the world, and if you don’t think it happens in Alabama, think again.

On Wednesday, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Birmingham leaders explained what to watch out for and what draws these predators into the area.

“[Human trafficking] happens daily. One thing we have to do is continue to teach and train people how to spot individuals that’s caught up in human trafficking,” said Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway.

“Birmingham runs on Interstate 20-59, and that is really the superhighway for human trafficking and drugs,” said Councilor Crystal Smitherman, Birmingham City Council District 6.

They emphasized they need your help to spot the signs and save potential victims.

“[Victims] won’t make eye contact with you. They won’t have their own identification, often won’t have a cell phone, won’t have their own resources, won’t have their own money. [They] may look disheveled or unkempt,” said Lt. Byron DeRamus with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

These sexual predators look for vulnerable children and isolate them. They target runaways or find kids online, posing as their peers and often bombarding them with love — at first.

However, in some cases, sex traffickers can be the child’s own parent or family member.

“It can be someone you know very well,” said Smitherman.

During the World Games last summer, a secret law enforcement operation with Homeland Security led to the arrest of 34 commercial sex buyers and rescued dozens of victims.

It was a major victory for Alabama’s anti-trafficking initiative, and with your help, they hope for more.

“Birmingham is the hub of the civil rights movement, I think Birmingham is slowly becoming the hub for the human rights movement as well … We’re gonna make sure that we rescue every victim to the best of our ability,” Smitherman said.

If you think you know a victim or are a victim, call the National Human Trafficking hotline at 1-888-373-7888. You can also text 233733. The line is open 24/7 in more than 200 languages.