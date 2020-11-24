Birmingham leaders pushing to make Legion Field a national landmark

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After years of being a Birmingham institution, there is a push to make Legion Field a national landmark.

Birmingham City Council President William Parker confirmed the news Monday.

Legion Field, which has sat on the west side of town since 1927, has hosted many classic matchups like the Iron Bowl and the Magic City Classic. On Friday, the UAB Blazers will play their last home game at the stadium.

For former football players who played there, there’s nothing else like it.

“It was one of those things where you went there and you knew it was something different,” former Alabama quarterback Andrew Zow said.

Zow said most players knew the significance of the stadium.

“They understood from years past what it meant to play at Legion Field,” Zow said.

He remembers the last game he played at Legion Field back in 2001.

“Yeah. 2001. Playing Southern Miss in the rain and having a decent game even though it was coming down, but it’s one of those games that you remember forever,” Zow said.

Parker believes Legion Field is up there with other historic sports stadiums, like Chicago’s Wrigley Field and Fenway Park in Boston.

“And talking about the larger part of the role legion field has played in American culture,” Parker said.

Parker said that if the iconic stadium is deemed a national landmark, it could benefit the city financially by receiving additional funding for renovating the stadium.

“Continue to preserve the history but also look forward towards the future,” he said.

Both Parker and Zow believe Legion Field has plenty of history and plenty more to offer.

“What we are going to do is make sure we create new classics,” Parker said. “So, we will be creative. Thinking outside the box.”

Parker says they plan to will start the ground work for this process on Tuesday.