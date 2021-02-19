Birmingham leaders call for end to ‘no snitch’ culture after death of Major Turner

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith is calling for immediate action in the death of 2-year-old Major Turner.

Turner was shot and killed at an apartment in the Wenonah Community two weeks ago. As of Friday, there have been a few leads as to who did this, but no suspects have been arrested.

Chief Smith, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr held a press conference on Friday urging people with information on the case to come forward.

“Some things are just not right, and this is one of them,” Woodfin said.

“I really can’t answer why it’s been slow. And it’s our hope the community will speak up and let us know what’s going on,” Smith said.

All three called for the cancellation of the “no snitch culture.” Mayor Woodfin says it’s crossing the line committing to it, especially when a young child is shot and killed.

“Sacrificing the code of silence. It has to end, now,” Carr said.

On Thursday, family and friends held a vigil to remember the 2-year-old. Turner’s mother, Briahn Smith, and grandmother, LaTonya Nash, plead with community members to speak up so they can have justice for their baby.

“We are hurting. Our baby is gone. He was two years old. And his life has been taken from us,” Nash said.

Information is limited at this time. Chief Smith says the department remains vigilant in the investigation.

“At some point, you’re going to be apprehended. Justice will serve itself. And it’s important you turn yourself in right now,” Smith said.

Governor Kay Ivey has offered an additional $5,000 award for any information leading to arrests. BPD also encourages people to call CrimeStoppers as well if they want to remain anonymous.