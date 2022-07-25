Photo taken at the scene of Rome Ave following a shooting (Photo courtesy of James Johnston).

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 15-year-old and an adult man were injured in a shooting in Birmingham Monday evening.

Officers with the Birmingham Police were called to the 7200 block of Rome Avenue around 7 p.m. According to Birmingham PD’s Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, an argument during a possible gun sale escalated and turned into a shooting.

BPD said a 15-year-old was shot in the lower part of their body and taken to Children’s Hospital, but their injuries are non-life-threatening. An adult man arrived at a local hospital with a non-threatening gunshot wound following the shooting.

An additional adult man was also found with a gunshot wound in a nearby neighborhood during BPD’s initial investigation, but it is unclear if he has a connection to this case at this time.

