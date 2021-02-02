Birmingham Jill sees her shadow! Per legend, 6 more weeks of winter on the way

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Per tradition, the Magic City had its own fuzzy forecaster – Birmingham Jill. She filled in for famed local groundhog Birmingham Bill. In the opossum’s debut, she saw her shadow – meaning six more weeks of winter.

No, she’s not a groundhog – she’s an opossum – who made her decision debut Tuesday. She filled in for her hibernating predecessor, Birmingham Bill.

“This morning, we always check on them every single day for their care,” Zoological Manager of Ambassador Animals at The Birmingham Zoo, Amy Owens said. “He opened one eye. We were like okay, this isn’t going to happen – go back to sleep. But probably within the next couple weeks, he’ll be up.”

So, why an opossum?

“They don’t see well at all, they really use their nose,” Owens said.

But they can see shapes and figures. And what they lack in ability, they make up for in experience.

“Possums don’t hibernate, don’t go through torpor, they don’t do anything that their body metabolism slows down, so they’re always awake through the whole winter,” Owens said. “So we thought it might be really good to have someone who’s always awake and knows the weather even better.”

On behalf of the city of Birmingham, I had to ask Birmingham Jill the hard hitting questions.

Landon: Birmingham Jill made a huge decision today – you saw your shadow. That means 6 more weeks of winter, not sure how I feel about it. Why on earth did you make that decision?

Birmingham Jill: *sniffing*

Landon: You gotta have a better answer than that.

Birmingham Jill isn’t the first of her family to make the call. According to Zoo staff, her dad and uncle served in the role too!

