BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Congresswoman Terri Sewell presented a $13.6 million check to the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority on Monday.

The move is part of the continued rollout of the Biden administration’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill to provide cities nationwide financial help after the pandemic.

“A very great day for the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority. We are so excited,” Sewell said.

Under the bill, Alabama is set to receive $400 million for public transit, along with $5 billion for roads and bridges and $100 million for broadband. Sewell hopes this is the first of several funds provided to improve local infrastructure.

BJCTA Executive Director and CEO Charlotte Shaw announced they will use the money to expand and upgrade their bus fleet, as well as overall transit.

“This is just the beginning of what we have planned … We’re hoping to extend the east and west line, we’re hoping to go north and south, we’re hoping to do micro-transit, we’re hoping to start on-demand services as early as December,” Shaw said.

Sewell added that there’s a big need for these funds in the Magic City.

“We are growing, and we are transforming into a 21st century city. Nothing is more important in that transformation than transit and transportation,” Sewell said.

She continued that the grant won’t just help accommodate growth but also improve the day-to-day lives for residents by reducing their time on the roads.

“Being able to get to your jobs, get to work, to get to schools, to get your dental appointments – transit is an everyday necessity, and I believe that public transportation in Birmingham and Jefferson County should be the best that it possibly can be,” Sewell said.