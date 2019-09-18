Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex reveals designs for new Protective Stadium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex and Protective Life Corporation announced a 15-year agreement for the naming rights of the new multi-use stadium now called Protective Stadium.

The $174 million stadium is expected to be completed by 2021. It will become the official home of the University of Alabama-Birmingham Blazers football team.

“This is a monumental day for UAB Football and the entire city of Birmingham,” said UAB Head Coach Bill Clark. “Protective Stadium is a huge step in our vision of making this program a national contender every single year, and we would like to thank everyone who has made our future home possible. Birmingham is growing together and adding a world-class stadium in the heart of downtown will provide incredible value for our entire city.”

The stadium will seat 45,000 fans for not only football games, but other events as well.

