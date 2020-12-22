Birmingham jazz advocate Bernard Lockhart dies following COVID-19 complications

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Bernard Lockhart, who was involved in the founding of Jazz in the Park and promoting the musical genre across Birmingham, has died.

In a Facebook message published Monday night, Lockhart’s wife, Jacqueline, confirmed that her husband had been battling COVID-19 and had died earlier that afternoon.

“Bernard fought a good fight against COVID, but GOD called him home this afternoon,” Jacqueline wrote. “He is with the Lord now.”

Over the last 12 years, Lockhart was involved as the CEO of Magic City Smooth Jazz, a non-profit group that held 50 different jazz concerts throughout Birmingham and Alabama. Through the group’s Jazz in the Park series, concerts were held in 14 cities across Alabama—all at no cost.

“We use jazz as the platform to build a stronger community,” Lockhart told The Birmingham Times in 2017. “They’re all free and people ask why don’t we charge tickets. When you do a free event, it’s accessibility. It allows more people to have access to the arts.”

For several years, Lockhart was also the director of Boutwell Auditorium. As of Tuesday, the venue’s website had listed him as the events coordinator.

In the past, Lockhart had been involved in different careers, such as a sales manager at the Wynfrey Hotel, sales manager at the Sheraton Hotel in Birmingham and event manager at the Trussville Civic Center.

Mayor Randall Woodfin was one of many to pay tribute to Lockhart on social media.

“In this time of sorrow, I’ll remember Bernard as a loving family man and outgoing community member,” Woodfin wrote on Facebook.

Eric Essix, director of programming at the Alys Stephens Center and local jazz musician, wrote on Facebook that he was both shocked and saddened by the news of Lockhart’s passing.

“He was a champion for jazz music in our state and his presence and passion will be sorely missed by so many in our community,” Essix wrote on Facebook. “May he rest in peace.”

Kenny Anderson, multicultural affairs officer for the city of Huntsville, said Lockhard left a legacy that he wanted to continue through the city’s own Jazz in the Park series.

“I am so honored to have met him and to have worked alongside him to produce what I believe to be one the best concert series in Huntsville-Madison County since 2015,” Anderson wrote on Facebook. “Bernard entrusted me with his brand and allowed me to build a foundation for Jazz in the Park- Huntsville every Sunday night in September.”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced as of Tuesday morning.