Birmingham Ice Cream Shop Earns National Recognition

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham ice cream shop Big Spoon Creamery is receiving some national recognition. The shop was recently named best ice cream in Alabama by the publication “Food And Wine”.

In addition, the Food Network magazine named the shop’s Black Forest Brownie the most amazing ice cream flavor in Alabama. The flavor is made up of house-made cream cheese ice cream, pure Madagascar vanilla extract , salt, Amarena cherries hand-picked from Italy, dark chocolate flakes, and dark chocolate rum brownie pieces.

Black Forest Brownie is no longer on the menu but a post on Big Spoon Creamery’s Facebook page indicates that they plan on bringing it back to celebrate the honor.