BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham will host a drive next week to collect bottled water and supplies for those in Jackson, Mississippi facing water issues.

The city, along with the Christian Service Mission, will hosted the drive Sept. 6 through Sept. 8 at Boutwell Auditorium. Organizers are asking for people to bring bottled water, cleaning supplies and paper products, such as paper towels and toilet paper, to the drive.

“Our brothers and sisters in Jackson need us,” Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin said in a statement, “and we plan to show them that Birmingham cares.”

Jackson residents have faced many challenges since flooding and storm damage last week wreaked havoc on the city’s water treatment plant, causing its pumps to stall and making the city’s water unsafe for drinking. In the days since Mississippi issued a state of emergency, schools in Jackson have been forced to close and long lines have formed at stores, full of people looking for safe drinking water.

As of Friday, the state was still working on bringing the outdated water plant back up to standards and getting the water clean again.