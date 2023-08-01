BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The city will commemorate the 60th year since the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing with a week full of events in September, according to an announcement made by Mayor Randall Woodfin on Tuesday.

This September marks 60 years since the deadly bombing at the 16th Street Baptist Church. This year, in remembrance, the city will host a week-long event called ‘Forging Justice Commemoration Week’ held September 10-16.

During that week, participants can join in discussions with national leaders, attend a conference on healing, see art displays and watch a film screening.

Woodfin said the events of that horrific day left a lasting impact on not just this city and state but the nation.

“Birmingham still has a story to tell,” Woodfin said. “We have to teach the present and the next generation that history. It cannot be forgotten. Sixty years from now we still need to teach and share what happened here in Birmingham and the impact it’s had.”

Woodfin said during the September week of events, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will serve as the keynote speaker.

The commemoration aligns with the city’s work this year to honor the 1963 Civil Rights movement and this year’s theme of ‘Forging Justice’.

A full list of events and detailed information about the week-long event can be found on the City of Birmingham’s website.